DENVER (KDVR) — Police say two pedestrians were hurt, including a child, after a vehicle crash in Denver.

It happened Tuesday night at 12th Street and Auraria Parkway, according to an 8:15 p.m. post from the Denver Police Department.

FOX31 went to the scene and witnessed what appeared to be a stroller and a child’s cup in the street.

Police said the victims were an adult and a juvenile, although no ages were released. Both were transported to a hospital with serious injuries, while the driver remained on the scene.

Police said more information will be released at a later time.