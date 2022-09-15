DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two men died after a crash involving four vehicles in an area of unincorporated Douglas County Wednesday evening.

The driver, 34-year-old Adam Reihl, and his passenger, 49-year-old Michael Reed, both from Parker, were killed in the crash and investigators believe speed and bad tires may have been contributing factors.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Castle Rock firefighters responded to the crash around 5:28 p.m., on Crowfoot Valley Road just north of Macanta Boulevard.

Crowfoot Valley Road was closed for about five hours while the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Crash Investigation Team documented the scene which is located about a mile north of the intersection of Crowfoot Valley Road and Founders Parkway,

Investigators discovered Reihl crossed over from the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes and struck the side of one car and crashed into another, the DougCo Sheriff’s Office said.

Reed was declared deceased at the scene and Reihl was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The conditions of any other people involved were not reported by the sheriff’s office.