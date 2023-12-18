ADMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Both paramedics charged in the death of Elijah McClain testified in their own defense Monday.

Peter Cichuniec and Jeremy Cooper are both being tried on counts of reckless manslaughter and other charges.

They told jurors when they arrived on the scene that night in 2019, Elijah McClain was in handcuffs but resisting officers.

Aurora paramedics trained for ‘excited delirium’

They said they witnessed agitated behavior as officers dealt with McClain, and they followed agitated patient “excited delirium” protocols, which at the time called for the use of ketamine for de-escalation. Dosing is based on weight.

“You have no memory of having a conversation about how much Mr. McClain weighed?” the attorney asked.

“That is correct,” Cooper responded.

Cooper and Cichuniec say they agreed on a dose of 500 mg, and Cooper administered it.

“But under your estimate of Mr. McClain’s weight, the appropriate dose would have only been 425?” the prosecutor said.

“Correct,” Cichuniec said.

“The reason you moved it up to 500 is because you thought he was extra agitated?” the prosecutor said.

“I moved it up to 500 because of the training we were given on ketamine when we were taught to give either 300 for small, 400 for medium and 500 for large,” Cichuniec said.

Testimony: Ketamine used for ‘excited delirium’

He also said that he was told multiple times during training that ketamine was safe.

“We were taught that is a safe drug, and it will not kill them, that ketamine is what is needed for excited delirium,” Cichuniec said.

Prosecutors questioned the dosing of the ketamine and the characterization of excited delirium, and they questioned if paramedics gave appropriate care to a man who had been in a carotid hold, gone unconscious and vomited.

A revised statement by the coroner said McClain died due to ketamine administration following forcible restraint.