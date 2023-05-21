FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KDVR) — Two Fountain Police Department officers were involved in the shooting of a suspect and his dog on Saturday night.

The incident, just south of Colorado Springs in the zero hundred block of Taos Circle, started with a domestic violence call just before 6 p.m.

“During the investigation, the suspect’s dog attacked an officer. While the dog was attacking the officer the suspect then began attacking both officers. While being attacked by both the suspect and his dog, both officers shot at least one round hitting the suspect and the dog,” Fountain PD said.

Fountain police said the suspect is recovering in the hospital with at least one gunshot wound but the dog died at the scene.

One officer was also taken to the hospital for injuries from a dog bite, but the other officer wasn’t injured.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the shooting and the Fountain officers have been put on paid administrative leave, per department policy.