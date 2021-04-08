2 Northglenn officers crash near hazmat cleanup on I-25

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Two Northglenn motorcycle officers collided with each other near 104th Avenue and Interstate 25 on Thursday night, according to Colorado State Patrol. One of the officers went down and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CSP reported a semi crashed under a bridge in that area earlier Thursday afternoon, spilling potassium hydroxide onto the highway.

The crash occurred after 2 p.m. and the truck needed to be towed out of a ditch. Southbound right lanes were closed for hours during cleanup creating a traffic backup to 120th Avenue.

Colorado Department of Transportation reopened lanes just after 10 p.m.