DENVER (KDVR) — If you’ve purchased marijuana at a dispensary in Colorado since the start of 2024, you may have noticed a new sticker on product packaging. This is one of two major changes to cannabis laws that took effect in the new year.

The sticker marks a “used-by date” in which the product will no longer be at its freshest.

According to Rule 3-1015(2)(a.5), after the used-by date, the marijuana products will no longer be “fit for consumption” or “optimally fresh” after nine months from harvest or production date.

However, the shelf life is subject to change. Shelf stability testing can extend the used-by date to longer than nine months based on its potency, packaging and other factors.

While the stickers are now a requirement, dispensaries can still sell products past their used-by date. The store is just required to tell you if the product is past the date.

That’s not the only change that was made to the cannabis industry this year.

Another cannabis law went into effect on Monday and changed the rules around purchasing cannabis online.

This past summer, a new law was enacted where Coloradans could order weed online and purchase it in stores. Now, the process just got a little bit easier.

Starting on Jan. 8, Coloradans can order and pay for weed online.

But the process isn’t door-to-door just yet. In-store pick-up is still required as dispensaries must verify your identity.