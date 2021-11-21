2 more teenagers arrested in Aurora Hinkley High School shooting

Shooting in parking lot of Hinkley High School in Aurora on Friday

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department said two 16-year-olds were arrested on attempted first-degree murder charges from the Hinkley High School shooting that happened on Friday.

Three juveniles were shot and injured Friday in the parking lot of Hinkley High School following a fight that escalated to gun violence.

Two were students at Hinkley and one was a student at APS Avenues. Police said one of the three was a suspect in the shooting.

A 16-year-old male was arrested for attempted murder on Friday and police said they were working on collecting information on additional suspects.

Detectives are still looking for others that were possibly involved. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.