JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Residents and drivers in parts of Jefferson and Boulder counties are asked to check their surveillance video from last Wednesday night after more people came forward in the rock attack investigation.

Another two vehicles were reportedly involved in a series of roadway rock attacks on the night of April 19, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The attacks, now seven accounted for, led to the death of a 20-year-old woman and hurt two other drivers.

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said the two additional attacks were both on Highway 93. One was reported on Thursday, while another was reported over the weekend.

All but one of the cases so far involved a single, large rock. The outlier case, on Highway 93 near Highway 128, involved a clump of smaller rocks, but investigators say they are still considering the incident related until they determine otherwise.

Video evidence sought from drivers, homes

Investigators are asking people who live in or who were driving in the following areas to check their video for evidence:

Simms Street

100th Avenue

Candelas Parkway

Highway 72

Highway 93

Highway 128/120th Avenue

McCaslin Boulevard

Indiana Street

Investigators are looking for video of a light-colored pickup truck or SUV, or any suspicious activity, during the window of about 9:45 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tesla owners are especially encouraged to check their vehicle’s video, as the cars constatnly record activity while driving.

Residents can also view the map below to see if they live near the sites and the suspected route of the attacker.

A map of locations where vehicles were hit by rocks (Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Rock attacks: Timeline and locations

10:04 p.m. in Westminster: 100th Avenue and Simms Street. Rock through windshield, driver not injured

10:26 p.m. in Arvada: Highway 93 at Highway 72. Rock through windshield, minor injuries to driver

The following four incidents occurred between 10:26 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.: Jefferson County: Highway 93 near Highway 128. Rock thrown through minivan’s driver’s side, windows damaged. No injuries. Jefferson County: Highway 93 near Highway 128: Clump of smaller rocks cracked the windshield of a Subaru Forester. No injuries. Boulder County: McCaslin Boulevard and South Indiana Street (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood. Rock through windshield. Minor injuries to driver Boulder County: McCaslin Boulevard and South Indiana Street (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood). Rock vs. Toyota 4Runner. Body damage to vehicle. Driver not injured.

10:45 p.m. in Jefferson County: 10600 block of Indiana Street. Rock through the windshield of a yellow Chevrolet Spark. Driver killed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP). A reward of up to $17,000 is available.