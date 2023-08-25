DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday night, Jefferson County Public Schools staff members made the recommendation to close two more K-8 schools in the district due to low enrollment.

District staff made the recommendation to the Jefferson County Board of Education about closing Coal Creek Canyon K-8 School and Arvada K-8 School.

This recommendation is part of the second phase of school closures in the district. In November 2022, the school board voted to close and consolidate 16 elementary schools.

According to the school board, Coal Creek K-8 and Arvada K-8 are both dealing with low enrollment.

Coal Creek Canyon K-8

Jefferson County Public Schools said Coal Creek Canyon K-8 is the lowest enrolled district-managed Jeffco school. The school will serve fewer than 85 students, which is a 45% decline in enrollment since 2019.

If the board of education approves the closure, the 2023-24 school year will be the final year for grades sixth through eighth. Those students will have guaranteed enrollment at Three Creeks K-8 school.

For kindergarten through fifth grade, the closure timeline will be decided at the meeting on Oct. 12. These students will also have guaranteed enrollment at Three Creeks K-8.

Arvada K-8

Arvada K-8 School will only serve 60% of its intended capacity with fewer than 560 students. Jeffco said it is the district’s second lowest enrolled K-8 school.

If the board approves the closure, beginning in the 2024-25 school year, Lawrence Elementary will be the designated neighborhood school.

North Arvada Middle School will be the designated sixth through eighth-grade neighborhood school.

“Enrollment is not projected to increase and both schools are urgently unsustainable,” said Jeffco Public Schools.

If these two schools close, it will impact 524 students and 97 staff members.

The final vote will take place on Oct. 12.