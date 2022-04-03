DENVER (KDVR) – Authorities are alerting people in Colorado to be on the lookout for two young children who were suspected to be taken by their mother in Wyoming and are traveling to Amarillo, Texas.

Officials with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation were notified Sunday night by Wyoming State Patrol that a 4-year-old and 2-year-old were believed to have been taken by their mother, Alexis Roth (picture below), who does not have custody of them.

Alexis Roth (credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

The children’s names are Aspen Roth and Serenity Naslund. Aspen is 4 years old with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 3-foot-5 and weighs 30 pounds.

Serenity is 2 years old with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is 3 feet tall and 25 pounds.

The mother is reportedly driving a 2009 white Dodge Caravan with a Wyoming license plate: 16-9068.

A 3-month-old infant who is allowed to be within the mother’s custody is also presumed to be with them.

The mother suspected of taking them is 23 years old, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-5 and weighs 120 pounds.

Roth is believed to have taken the children around 10 a.m. Sunday morning and could be traveling through Colorado.

If you are able to report any information, police are asking you to call 911 or the Buffalo Police Department at 307-684-5581.