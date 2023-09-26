DENVER (KDVR) — For what may be the first time in Denver history, pickleball’s name was dropped in the city budget. Not only was it included, but it was also allotted $2 million for Mayor Johnston’s proposed 2024 City Budget.

For the budget proposal, there’s $1.72 billion to go around, and most of that goes to employee salaries, property maintenance and other recurring expenses. Beyond that, Johnston focused on affordable housing for everyone and a safer community as his priorities.

But pickleball is drawing attention as about 8% of the $24 million allocated for parks improvement projects in the proposal from Johnston.

Pickleball has been a hot topic for the past few years. Some communities have banned pickleball while others begged council members for a space to play.

Councilwoman Shontel Lewis recalled that the District 8 community specifically wanted more space for pickleball. Every weekday evening is full at the MLK Jr. Recreation Center when Lewis goes.

Ultimately, Parks and Recreation prioritized the 2024 budget towards pickleball dollars because of the community engagement around it, according to Lewis.

“Please, remember to speak up LOUDLY for the things you want to see in the city. It can work,” she tweeted.

Pickleball projects are already underway. Older courts in Congress Park are being torn out and the city is hoping to use that equipment on newer locations that have yet to be identified, Director of Communications Vincent Chandler said.

With more funding, Lewis hopes to bring more resources like pickleball to traditionally underserved areas like East Colfax, Park Hill and Montbello that lack resources like recreation centers.

Lewis said she expects complaints to be part of the conversation as well. She believes it’s all about balance and finding space for those who want to play pickleball and those who don’t.

But seeing pickleball on the budget is about more than just a game.

“I really love seeing community demands be met. To have this conversation around pickleball for years and years, and then this line item in the budget specifically addressing the conversations around pickleball,” Lewis said. “I hope we see more of that. I hope we see folks continue to engage in the budget and continue to provide us with their priorities so that when they see the next iteration of this budget, either 2024 or 2025, they see a reflection of their advocacy.”

Lewis hopes to see more constituents at public hearings to engage in the process and demand what’s important to them.

For now, it’s a win for the pickleball community. For the future, Chandler explains that it’s a bigger fight.

“They’ve been listening and hearing the input from the community for the last few years and it is important to highlight that elected leaders do hear what the demands of the community are and do strive to beat them,” Chandler said.

Pickleball is a small win. With more community engagement, council members will be able to fight for bigger issues.

“The councilwoman thought that it was important to highlight that a small minority group in the city could use their voices to contact the city council, to contact the mayor, to write letters every day, and actually see millions of dollars on the other side of that,” Chandler said. “It’s more of a proof that playing the process can help your cause no matter how small it seems to be.”