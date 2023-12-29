DENVER (KDVR) — Two men were killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 76 after the driver veered off the road Thursday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., Brighton Police Department officers said a 40-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Equinox with three male passengers inside. The driver was traveling eastbound on I-76 at a high rate of speed.

According to police, the driver suddenly veered off the right side of the interstate, went airborne and then rolled over the frontage road into an electrical transformer box.

A 26-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said the driver and the two other passengers were taken to a local hospital. A 30-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers believe at least two people weren’t wearing seatbelts.

Brighton police said the driver didn’t show any signs of impairment, but excessive speed could be a contributing factor.

“The Brighton Police Traffic Safety Unit is urging everyone to use caution, pay attention, drive sober and obey the speed limit,” said the Brighton Police Department in a statement.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.