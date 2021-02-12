2 men killed in 3-car crash in Platteville identified

PLATTEVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Two men were killed in a three-car crash that happened at the intersection of Weld County Road 38.5 and Highway 60 just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Christopher Robert Dietz, 53, was reportedly driving toward his home in Thornton when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle driven by 35-year-old Earnest John Borriga Pesigan from Denver.

Authorities report both men were pronounced dead at the scene. A third driver was not injured and walked away from the scene, officials report.

The Platteville Police Department is investigating the incident. Cause of death will be reported following autopsies on both victims.