2 men killed after an alleged fight in Aurora apartment complex

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — One man was shot and the other possibly stabbed to death in an apartment complex Saturday night, an Aurora Police Department release said.

Officers arrived to 1575 North Galena St. and found one man shot and another seriously injured from possibly being stabbed.

The possible stabbing victim was pronounced dead on scene and the gunshot victim was transported to the hospital where he later died, the release said.

An initial investigation points to the two having a fight and assaulting each other, police said. A gun and knife were found at the scene and police do not believe anyone else was involved.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit or anonymously at the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720.913.7867.