LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Two men have been identified in connection to a shooting at a Lakewood car wash that killed a Denver man.

Back on July 31, Lakewood police responded to a call in the area of West Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found 27-year-old Ramon Castro Contreras of Denver dead in the driver seat of his car at a car wash located at 1433 Sheridan Blvd.

According to the Jefferson County arrest document, three of the suspects had circled around Contreras’ car and one of the suspects lunged at his door handle in an attempt to open it. Contreras attempts to drive away at a high rate of speed, and that is when the document said the suspects appeared to fire shots at the car.

Contreras continued to drive away until his car came to a stop 300 feet away from the car wash stall.

According to the document, police initially went to investigate an attempted robbery at a pawn store in the area before receiving reports of shots fired at the car wash.

On Aug. 1, Denver police located the vehicle involved in the shooting and arrested two suspects. Weeks later on Aug. 23, two other suspects were apprehended.

The Lakewood Police Department identified two of the suspects on Tuesday. The adults arrested were 34-year-old Robert Solano and 28-year-old Keandre Mims.

The men are charged with the following:

Mims:

First-degree murder with intent or deliberation

Second-degree murder – felony murder

Attempted aggravated robbery

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Tampering with evidence of a felony crime

Solano:

Second-degree murder – felony murder

Attempted aggravated robbery

Aggravated motor vehicle theft

Tampering with evidence of a felony crime

Vehicular eluding

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Reckless driving

According to the Jefferson County arrest document, Mims has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2008. He was previously arrested for second-degree assault on a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, aggravated robbery, and resisting arrest, among others.

Solano also has a criminal record dating back to 2002 according to the arrest document. Some of his arrests have been for attempted sexual assault, criminal impersonation, failure to register as a sex offender, second-degree assault on a peace officer, and child abuse.

Previously, LPD reported that three men and one teenager were arrested. LPD now confirms it was two men and two teenagers.

The names of the 17-year-old and 15-year-old male teens will not be released due to their age.

Police believe all suspects involved have been arrested and no other suspects are being sought.