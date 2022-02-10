2 men found dead in Fremont County ravine; foul play suspected

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating after two men were found dead in a ravine.

The sheriff’s office was dispatched to Phantom Canyon on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found two men dead in a ravine. The sheriff’s office said the victim’s injuries were consistent with foul play.

The victim’s identities have not been released.

The sheriff’s office said they are working with the FBI and actively pursuing leads.

No suspect information has been released at this time.