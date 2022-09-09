SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office recovered two bodies from Dillon Reservoir Friday afternoon, after searching for two men who were reportedly driving intoxicated around a nearby campground the night before.

According to a news release, deputies received a call Thursday around 7:20 p.m. for two intoxicated men driving around the Heaton Bay Camp Ground. Deputies found an unoccupied vehicle, and searched for over an hour around the campground and on the lake, but could not find anyone.

Deputies were then called back to the campground after someone found two folded piles of clothes with personal items along the reservoir shore in the area. Deputies continued their search again, but did not find anyone and made a plan to have an extensive search early Friday morning, according to the release.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office conducted land, air and water searches early Friday morning with local rescue teams and drones.

Around 1 p.m., crews found the bodies of two men in 15 feet of water about 100 feet off the shore where the piles of clothes were found.

“This is a tragic loss of two lives. I’m incredibly proud of the men and women who participated in the search and recovery efforts and so grateful that we have the necessary training and equipment to do so. Our thoughts and prayers for all involved,” said Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons in a release.

The identification of the men will be released by the Summit County Coroner’s Office as the sheriff’s office continues to investigate the drowning.