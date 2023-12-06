DENVER (KDVR) — The 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced in a press release Wednesday that two men from Boulder have been arrested and charged in a drug distribution case that resulted in a death.

An investigation by the Boulder County Drug Task Force, local agencies and the FBI led to the arrests of two people “who were dealing significant quantities of fentanyl and other illegal narcotics in Boulder County and throughout the metro area,” according to the release.

Carlos Centeno-Izaguirre, 43, and Gerson Arteaga-Izaguirre, 20, are facing multiple felony drug charges including:

Multiple counts of unlawful distribution of fentanyl (more than 50 grams)

Special offender charge: Distribution of drugs within 1,000 feet of a school

Counterfeit substances prohibited

In addition, Carlos Centeno-Izaguirre is charged with the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death for selling narcotics causing a drug-related death.

“Fentanyl dealers should be held fully accountable for the destruction they inflict, and

we are committed to pursuing justice in this case,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty stated in the release.

During the investigation, 514.25 grams of fentanyl (some 5,000 pills), 8.73 grams of cocaine, 7.19 grams of morphine and 2.89 grams of heroin were found, according to the release. Also involved in the investigation were the FBI, the Boulder Police Department Special Enforcement Unit and Longmont’s Department of Public Safety Special Investigations Unit.