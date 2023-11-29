BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County district attorney said two men have been arrested in connection with a sex trafficking case involving teens and children as young as 11 years old across the Front Range.

Angel Gomez Rubio was arrested in Texas on 19 counts, including five counts of human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude. Fernando Pacheco was arrested on Nov. 24 on three counts, including human trafficking for sexual servitude and sexual assault on a child.

Both Rubio and Pacheco face several years in prison and a possible life sentence.

District Attorney Michael Dougherty told FOX31 the victims were targeted through social media to exchange sex acts for drugs and vapes. The exact number of victims is not being released because the investigation is ongoing, and more victims likely exist.

“We have people preying upon others, including young people, including kids as young as 11, and that’s why human trafficking work is a priority in our jurisdiction,” Dougherty said.

The arrests are the result of an investigation over several months in conjunction with Longmont Police Services and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The county’s human trafficking initiative is working with area school districts to protect students.

Investigators ask that additional victims or witnesses, or anyone with information, contact:

Longmont Police Detective Daniel Kilian: 303-774-3693

Detective Ryan Williams: 303-774-4839

Boulder County Sheriff Detective Michael McKinley: 303-441-4692

District Attorney Senior Investigator Edna Munoz: 303-441-1355

Parents urged to warn kids about social media, grooming

FOX31 talked to sex trafficking survivor Pascha Ripley, who works to fight sex abuse as the executive director of the Red Light Resources organization.

“I would actually encourage young people not to message at all,” Ripley said.

Ripley encourages parents to talk to their children about the dangers of social media and the power of saying no.

“From a very early age, teach them boundaries. Teach them if they don’t want to give someone a hug, they don’t have to,” Ripley said.

She said it is important to educate children about common tactics used by criminals to lure and groom victims, which include making up stories to invoke sympathy and using fake photos to conceal their identity.

“They want to instill that sense of feeling sorry for them and wanting to comfort them and make things better. They’ll sometimes share photos and you can tell, you can go through Google and a reverse image search and find out very quickly if it’s a stock photo,” Ripley said.