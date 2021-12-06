2 men arrested for luring child online, sexually assaulting her at Colorado Springs park

COLORADO SPRINGS (KDVR) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says two men were arrested for sexually assaulting a child and internet luring of a child.

CSPD received a report of a sexual assault on a child on Sept. 10. According to the report, two adult men sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl on multiple occasions after meeting online.

Police said the victim met the suspects online and arranged to meet at a park in Colorado Springs, where the assaults allegedly occurred. During the investigation, detectives with CSPD’s Crimes Against Children Unit learned the incidents happened between Aug. 2020 and Jan. 2021.

After several search warrants were executed, the suspects were identified as Michael Garcia, 26, of Westminster, and David Reid, 36, of Framingham, Massachusetts, according to CSPD.

Police said Garcia voluntarily agreed to meet with detectives and was then taken into custody on the charge of sexual assault on a child and internet luring of a child on Oct. 15.

Reid was taken into custody on Oct. 16 in Massachusetts in coordination with the Framingham Police Department for the warrant out of Colorado on charges of sexual assault on a child as part of a pattern and internet luring of a child, CSPD said.

Police said that at the time of Reid’s arrest, he was a teacher at Mystic Valley Regional Charter School in Malden, Massachusetts.

If you have any information on this investigation or were a witness to this investigation, please call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.