DENVER (KDVR) — A police pursuit ended with a car crashing into a residential backyard, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The chase began after witnesses told police they saw two men firing weapons at the Cherry Creek State Park swim beach around 6 p.m. But the men jumped in their car and took off, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies had a description of the men and pursued a vehicle to try and stop it. When the driver wouldn’t stop, deputies used a maneuver that ended up causing the vehicle to crash through a fence into the backyard of a home around East Smoky Hill Road and East Radcliff Drive.

Two men are accused of firing weapons at Cherry Creek State Park swim beach (Photo credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office)

ACSO said no injuries were reported at the beach or the crash scene.

The men were being held for questioning but had not been arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife and South Metro Fire Rescue also responded to the swim beach.