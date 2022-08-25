LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Lakewood car wash back in July that left one man dead.

On July 31, Lakewood police responded to a call in the area of West Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found 27-year-old Ramon Castro Contreras of Denver dead in the driver seat of his car at a car wash located at 1433 Sheridan Blvd.

Agents said the surveillance video showed three masked suspects and a vehicle pulling up to Contreras’ vehicle as he was parked in a car wash bay and then shooting at him as he tried to drive away.

Lakewood Police said it was believed to be an attempted carjacking and that it was a random crime.

The next day on Aug. 1, Denver police located the vehicle involved in the homicide. According to DPD, the vehicle led to the arrest of two suspects, one of them was an adult man and the other a juvenile.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, one adult man and one teenage boy were apprehended and arrested in connection to the homicide. Police located them in the 4000 block of Andes Way in Denver.

Police believe all suspects involved have been arrested and no other suspects are being sought.

According to investigators, due to the nature of the case, names and photos will not be released at this time.