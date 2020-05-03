2 males shot in Greeley, no suspect in custody

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two male victims were shot Sunday around 11:55 a.m. in the 1800 block of 11th Avenue in Greeley.

Greeley police say the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time. Both subjects were transported to area hospitals.

Authorities say that a vehicle fleeing the scene crashed into another vehicle that was not involved in the shooting. The driver of the uninvolved vehicle sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Greeley Police Department says there is no threat to the public. If anyone has information about this incident, you can call them at 970-350-9600.