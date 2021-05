DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police said two males were shot in the area of 11th Avenue and Broadway on Sunday.

The suspect was taken into custody and arrested, police said. The victims were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

#Denver Officers are in the area of 11th Ave and Broadway St investigating a shooting. Two male victims have been transported to a local hospital. Officers have made an arrest related to this incident. This is an active investigation. Alternate routes are advised. pic.twitter.com/RZK5XpvoWq — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 9, 2021

Police are investigating the shooting and ask people to stay out of the area.

This is a developing story. Check this post for updates.