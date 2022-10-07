Two Lamborghinis were involved in a crash Thursday. (Credit: Denver Fire Department)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Fire is giving a public service announcement after two Italian sports cars were involved in a fiery crash.

According to the Denver Fire Department, two Lamborghinis were involved in a crash Thursday night that resulted in one of the cars catching on fire.

The collision happened on Colfax and Speer right in the front yard of the DFD’s Station 1.

Photos from the scene show the aftermath of the collision and the damage caused to both vehicles.

Firefighters confirmed no one was injured in the crash.

DFD is reminding everyone to drive safe this weekend as there are lots of events downtown.

FOX31 is working to determine the cause of the crash.