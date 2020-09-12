2 killed, one injured in Weld County crash

LUCERNE, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people were killed and one was injured in a crash in rural Weld County on Friday.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m. at the junction of Highways 85 and 392.

Two vehicles were involved.

Two people from one of the vehicles were taken to a hospital and died. CSP said the driver of that vehicle caused the crash; however, it is unclear which of the two people were driving.

The driver of the other vehicle, a male, suffered minor injuries.

CSP said it is currently unknown whether drugs, alcohol or speeding were factors in the crash.

The names, genders and ages of the two people who died have not been publicly released.