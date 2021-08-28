2 killed in serious crash on I-76; Eastbound closed at 144th

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) – Police have closed eastbound Interstate 76 at 144th after two people died in a serious crash Saturday morning.
The Brighton Police Department reported the closure just before 9 a.m. Police said the crash involved a single vehicle occupied by two females and two males.
A female died at the scene of the crash, and a male occupant died on the way to the hospital. The other occupants were transported to trauma centers with serious injuries.
