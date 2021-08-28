2 killed in serious crash on I-76; Eastbound closed at 144th

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Two people were killed in a serious crash on I-76, Aug. 28, 2021. (Credit: Brighton Police Department)

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) – Police have closed eastbound Interstate 76 at 144th after two people died in a serious crash Saturday morning.

The Brighton Police Department reported the closure just before 9 a.m. Police said the crash involved a single vehicle occupied by two females and two males.

A female died at the scene of the crash, and a male occupant died on the way to the hospital. The other occupants were transported to trauma centers with serious injuries.

For traffic updates, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories