DENVER (KDVR) — Two people were killed in a single-car rollover crash on Interstate 225 Sunday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., the Aurora Police Department said northbound I-225 was closed from Alameda to 6th Avenue due to a serious crash.

APD said three people were inside the car, and all three were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Monday, officers confirmed one female and one male victim died from their injuries.

The third person inside the car, a female, remains at the hospital in serious condition.

At this time, APD is still investigating how the crash happened.

The identities of the victims will be released at a later time by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

I-225 was reopened to traffic four hours after the crash.