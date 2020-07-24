2 killed in rollover crash near HWY 30 in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department said two people were killed in a crash late Thursday night.

According to police, the crash happened around 10:50 p.m. near Highway 30 and South Picadilly Street.

APD said that when officers arrived on scene, they located 2 people who had been ejected from an SUV. Both of those individuals, one whom is an adult female and the other an adult male, were pronounced deceased on scene. Their identities will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroners Office after positive identification and notification of next-of-kin.

Initial investigation shows that the SUV was traveling westbound on Gun Club Road, at a high rate of speed, when it lost control. The vehicle then began to roll, ejecting both occupants, and eventually comes to rest after striking a power line and causing damage to that pole.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash, has dash-cam footage, or any information about this incident, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867) or reach out to the Aurora Police Department Traffic Unit.