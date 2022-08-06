CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) – A two-vehicle crash occurred in Castle Rock shortly before midnight on Friday night, leaving two dead and several others needing treatment at a hospital.

Officials with Colorado State Patrol said that the two vehicles involved in the head-on collision that happened near Interstate 25 Frontage Road and Territorial Road were a Toyota SUV and a Honda pickup.

CSP officials have said that the driver of the Honda pickup attempted to get out of the way of the Toyota SUV.

The driver and sole occupant of the Toyota SUV, Ricky Avalos-Trujillo, was transported to a hospital after sustaining moderate injuries. After receiving treatment, he was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and vehicular homicide and assault.

The Honda pickup had four 17-year-old occupants at the time of the crash, and according to CSP, the only one wearing a seat belt in the vehicle was the driver.

The female passenger from Larkspur and the male passenger from Castle Rock died from injuries sustained in the collision.

The driver and one female passenger were transported to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries.

The identities of those that were in the Honda pickup have not been released as of this point, but FOX31 will bring you those updates as soon as they are made public.