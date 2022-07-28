LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a man who killed himself during an Erie standoff is suspected of shooting and killing two people at a Loveland home.

According to the Loveland Police Department, 49-year-old Javier Acevedo was wanted in the Thursday afternoon shooting deaths of two people. Investigators later found him in Erie with “what appeared to be a long gun,” and police said he soon shot and killed himself.

The identities of the two people killed at the Loveland home have not yet been released.

The incident began around 2:22 p.m. Thursday. Police said three juveniles reported to 911 that they were hiding in a home in the area of Aries Drive and Pavo Court, where people had been shot.

Loveland deployed its SWAT team and cleared the juveniles from the home, but they did not find the accused shooter, police said. They soon identified Acevedo as the shooting suspect and learned he was armed and driving a gray 2019 Volkswagen Jetta.

Their search led them to the 600 block of Grimson Place in Erie.

“A possible suspect was located by officers in the area carrying what appeared to be a long gun.

Shortly after arriving in the area, the suspect was declared deceased by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Responders to the incident included officers from the Loveland Police Department, Northern Colorado Drug Task Force, the Erie and Longmont police departments and Denver Police Air Support.