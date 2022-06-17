SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office says two people were killed when their vehicle left the roadway traveling over 140 mph, jumped a fence and rolled several times.

The crash happened on Thursday on Highway 141 about 15 miles west of Norwood.

The sheriff’s office said the victim’s, a 43-year-old and 38-year-old, were driving a high-performance sports car with the Crown Rally automotive enthusiast group when they crashed. Both men were from Illinois.

Deputies who responded to the crash said it was one of the most horrific traffic accidents they’ve ever seen.

“I am terribly sorry these two men were killed in what was a preventable incident,” Sheriff Bill Masters said. “And I don’t appreciate what amounts to reckless and intentional disregard for the people of our county. They could have killed an innocent motorist. Crown Rally needs to re-think what they’re doing out on the roads.”

The identities of the victims will be released by the coroner’s office following notification of next-of-kin.

The Crown Rally west region event started on Wednesday in Denver and will finish with a private track event at Spring Mountain Motor Resort on Sunday.

According to a post, Crown Rally is a charity-driven event that has raised over $750,000 for non-profit organizations such as the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Epilepsy Foundation of America, Hear the Cheers, Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation, and others via the Rally4aCause Foundation.