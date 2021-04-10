2 drivers killed in head-on crash on Highway 287 at Niwot Road

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Two drivers died in a head-on crash on Highway 287 in Boulder County early Saturday morning.

US 287 was closed for several hours as Colorado State Patrol and Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies investigated what happened.

Colorado State Patrol received a call at 6:40 a.m. about a head-on crash between an Audi station wagon and a Chevy pickup truck at on Highway 287 just south of Niwot Road. Both vehicles ended in the southbound lane on US 287.

Both male drivers died. Colorado State Patrol is trying to determine which driver was traveling in the wrong lane.

This is a developing story. Additional details will be reported as they are received.

Serious crash on Hwy 287 and Niwot Rd. Southbound 287 shut down between Niwot Rd and Hwy 52. It will be closed for some time. Please find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/WaxunrImW0 — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) April 10, 2021

