DENVER (KDVR) – One pedestrian is dead and another injured after they were struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Central Business District neighborhood Saturday morning.

The Denver Police Department said it responded to a hit-and-run at 15th Street near Stout Street around 4:26 a.m. on Saturday.

Suspect vehicle: A blue full-sized Ford SUV, believed to be involved in deadly Denver hit-and-run (Credit: Denver Police Department/Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

Two pedestrians were struck crossing the streets by what DPD described as a blue full-sized Ford SUV and the driver did not stop after the collision.

Both pedestrians were taken to a nearby hospital, where one of them died. Neither victims’ identities have been released.

The suspect vehicle is believed to have also struck property near the intersection of Arapahoe Street and 15th Street, which is a short distance from the scene of the hit-and-run.

DPD said they believe that witnesses may have seen the vehicle at both of these scenes.

Anyone who witnessed either of these crashes, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867.