DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Investigators said two people died in a multi-car crash Wednesday evening in Douglas County.

It happened on Crowfoot Valley Road in the area of Macanta Boulevard, near Sapphire Point, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Crowfoot Valley Road was expected to be closed for “an undetermined amount of time,” the Sheriff’s Office said at 6:05 p.m.

No further information was immediately released.