DENVER (KDVR) — Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 25 in Broomfield Friday night.

Northbound I-25 between 144th Avenue and Colorado Highway 7 was closed just before 10:30 p.m. Friday after the crash and was reopened just after 5 a.m. Saturday, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Broomfield Police said the investigation into the crash was still ongoing.