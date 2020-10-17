2 killed in Commerce City crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people were killed in a crash in Commerce City on Friday evening.

According to the South Adams County Fire Department, the crash occurred at Highway 2 and Turnberry Parkway. The location is roughly 1/2 mile northeast of Highway 2’s intersection with East 104th Avenue.

The victims’ names have not yet been released.

South Adams said there was also a crash nearby at 112th and Chambers Road.

Highway 2 is closed between 104th and 120th. Drivers in the area should expect delays and detours.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.