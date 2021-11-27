2 killed in Aurora crashes; Police say nearly 40 have died in accidents this year

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Aurora traffic investigators said two people are dead after two separate fatal crashes on Saturday.

Investigators say one of the crashes was the 38th traffic fatality in the city of Aurora for 2021.

Around midnight, Aurora police responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of North Airport Boulevard and East 6th Avenue. When police got to the scene, they found a damaged Ford SUV and a Nissan Sedan.

Police said the front passenger inside of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was taken to a hospital with a broken leg.

The driver of the Ford SUV was not injured.

Traffic investigators believe that the Nissan was traveling northbound on Airport Boulevard and didn’t stop at a red light. The Nissan struck the Ford, which was traveling eastbound on 6th Avenue.

Alcohol consumption by the driver of the Nissan is believed to be a contributing factor in this case. He remains hospitalized due to his injuries.

Then just before 8 a.m., Aurora police closed eastbound East Colfax Avenue at Oswego street due to a one-car fatal crash. Police have not released further details of that crash.

#APDTrafficAlert: EB East Colfax Avenue is CLOSED at Oswego street due to a one car fatal crash. Alternate routes advised. pic.twitter.com/0C6Diguz1Z — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) November 27, 2021