DENVER (KDVR) — Two people died and several others were injured in an Aurora house fire late Wednesday night.

Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a multi-story, single-family home in the 2800 block of South Oakland Circle at 11:30 p.m. The neighborhood is north of Cherry Creek Reservoir.

When crews arrived at the home, they found nine people inside. All nine residents were taken to local hospitals.

FOX31’s Lisa D’Souza spoke with the public information officer on scene and learned that two children were killed as a result of the fire. According to the officer, the victims were young girls, a 2-year-old and 9-year-old.

Four other children remain in critical condition, two adults were treated at the hospital and released and one child was also treated and released.

Aurora Fire Rescue was also able to safely rescue a dog.

D’Souza spoke with a woman who said she is a relative of the family. She said the adults in the home were not the parents of the two young girls.

“It’s devastating. It’s devastating because they didn’t deserve this at all,” said the relative.

Crews said the fire was quickly brought under control, and crews did not find any other victims inside the home.

As of Thursday morning, the origin of the fire is under investigation.