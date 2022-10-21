ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people were killed and another seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash closed South Broadway in Englewood.

According to the Englewood Police Department, on Thursday at 10:06 p.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash at South Broadway and East Centennial Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they located one vehicle that struck a traffic light box and pole while traveling in the northbound lanes of South Broadway.

According to police, there were three people in the car. A female passenger sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, and two male occupants died at the scene.

Police said that due to the seriousness of the crash, South Broadway was closed in both directions from West Lehow Avenue and West Rafferty Gardens Avenue. The road was reopened around 4:45 a.m. Friday.

Speed is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.