DENVER (KDVR) — Two people, including a juvenile, were killed in a crash at the intersection of Main Street and Miramonte Boulevard in Broomfield on Tuesday, according to Broomfield police.

At about 1:47 p.m., the Broomfield Police Department posted to social media about a crash on Main Street, closing the road from 10th Avenue to 136th Avenue, and closing Miramonte Boulevard at Main Street.

Main Street and Miramonte Boulevard are two streets directly surrounding Broomfield High School. The crash took place during school hours and parents took alternate routes to pick up their children, according to multiple Broomfield parents’ posts on social media.

Police said multiple vehicles were involved.

At about 6:20 p.m., the Broomfield Police Traffic Unit shared that the crash killed an adult and a juvenile, and a second driver survived the crash and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The Adams County Coroner will release the names of the victims when the investigation is complete.