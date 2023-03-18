PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Parker Police Department is searching for two children that have been missing since Saturday afternoon.

A 12-year-old white boy named Keith was wearing a red hoody with an orange t-shirt and blue pants. Police said he has attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and oppositional defiant disorder.

An 11-year-old white girl named Abigail was wearing a Spider-Man jacket with a red hoody and blue pants. Police said she is autistic with sensory processing issues.

A 12-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl missing from Parker (Photo credit: Parker Police Department)

Police said they were last seen around Jordan Road and Carlson Drive at approximately 3:30 p.m. A Parker police spokesperson said the two are friends and there is no information that they are runaways.

If you see or know the whereabouts of either of these children, police ask that you call the department at 303-805-6911.