DENVER (KDVR) — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three deaths, including two kids and one man, as a murder-suicide.

The sheriff’s office responded to a welfare check on Saturday in Phippsburg, which is about 20 miles south of Steamboat Springs. The town had a population of 234 in 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

According to a press release from RCSO, authorities entered the private residence and found a man and two juveniles, a three-year-old and a seven-year-old, dead.

The man was identified as 45-year-old James “Jake” Hill.

The case is being investigated as a murder-suicide and RCSO said there was no known danger to the community.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact them. RCSO can be reached via the non-emergency line at 970-879-1110.

—

If you are thinking of hurting or killing yourself:

Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

Please get help immediately.