AURORA, Colo. (KDVR)– The Aurora Police Department is investigating after two juveniles were shot during a street racing event early Monday morning.

The shooting happened at East Alameda Avenue and South Peoria Street before 12:24 a.m.

Police responded to the area on a report of street racers blocking the intersection and shooting off fireworks. When they arrived at the intersection, they found a male and female juvenile who had been shot.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. They are expected to survive, according to APD.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Police are still on scene investigating what led up to the shooting.

If have any information about this incident, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You can also anonymously report street racing here.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.