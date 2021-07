AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An underage male and female have been transported to the hospital in serious condition after a shooting on Sunday night.

Aurora Police believe the male juvenile shot himself and injured the female juvenile in the process near E. 17th Ave. Parkway and Roosevelt Way.

#APDAlert Officers investigating a shooting near 18th/Airport. 2 victims, male & female, both juveniles. Appears male shot himself & injured female in the process. Both transported w/ serious injuries. If anyone has any info & did not already speak to APD, plz call 303.627.3100. pic.twitter.com/b95gf3XL1o — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 19, 2021

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, call 303.627.3100.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they are received.