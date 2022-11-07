Three people were hurt following an apartment fire that displaced all the residents that lived there. (Credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Two juveniles have been arrested in connection to the deadly Halloween apartment fire that killed a mother and daughter.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, on Nov. 6 detectives and agents arrested and booked two juveniles on suspicion of committing first-degree murder and first-degree arson in the Halloween apartment fire.

On Oct. 31 at 4:15 a.m., Lakewood Police and West Metro Fire Rescue were called to the Tiffany Square Apartments located at 935 Sheridan Blvd. which is south of Sloan’s Lake Park. Crews were dispatched on reports of a large structure fire.

According to WMFR, 31 residents from all 14 units were displaced. LPD said the fire appeared to have been set intentionally.

During the investigation, 31-year-old Kathleen Payton and 10-year-old Jazmine Payton-Aguayo of Lakewood were found dead inside one of the apartments.

In total, 10 people were injured in the fire. Seven people were treated and released, including a firefighter, and three victims were transported to a hospital.

Due to the ages of the juvenile suspects, their names will not be released.