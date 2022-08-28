DENVER (KDVR) – A shooting that occurred in Denver overnight left four victims with gunshot wounds, two of which were juveniles.

Denver police responded to reports of a shooting in the Sunnyside neighborhood that happened around midnight, along the 2700 block of West 42nd Avenue.

When officers arrived they found four gunshot victims, one adult man, one adult female and two juveniles. The extent of their injuries is not known at this point.

A shelter-in-place was issued for the area at 1:24 a.m. and was later lifted at 3:33 a.m. It is not known whether or not a suspect was taken into custody in connection with this investigation.

DPD would not reveal whether or not a suspect has been taken into custody, but we will bring you that update as soon as the department makes it public.