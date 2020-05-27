2 inmates escape from southern Colorado prison camp; search underway

FLORENCE, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities are searching for two men who escaped from a prison camp in southern Colorado.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), Jose Rodriguez and Raul Guzman were discovered missing from the Satellite Prison Camp (SPC) in Florence about 6 a.m. Wednesday.

SPC is a minimum-security federal facility located next to Federal Correctional Institution Florence.

The U.S. Marshals Service is leading the investigation.

The service says that about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, an employee found clothing on the roadside near the prison camp. An emergency headcount was conducted at approximately 6 a.m., which is when prison staff realized Guzman and Rodriguez were missing.

Rodriguez, 35, is serving a 72-month sentence for meth-related charges. The BOP described him as a white man with black hair and green eyes. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds.

Guzman, 42, is serving a 120-month sentence for meth-related charges. He is described as a white man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 300 pounds.

Both men’s charges are out of San Francisco.

The Marshals Service says the men are considered dangerous, but it is unclear if they are armed. The public should not approach them.

How the men escaped from the camp remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the inmates’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Marshals Service at 303-335-3400.