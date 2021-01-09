2 injured in southwest Denver shooting; no suspects in custody

A Denver Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Two people were injured in a shooting in southwest Denver early Saturday morning.

According to the Denver Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 3500 block of South Harlan Street.

About 2 a.m., DPD said one male and one female were taken to the hospital. They are expected to survive.

“Officers are working to gather more information,” police said.

DPD has not made any arrests.

The victims’ ages and names were not released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.