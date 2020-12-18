2 injured in shooting outside Aurora gas station; suspect at-large

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A search for a suspect is underway after two people were shot outside an Aurora gas station Thursday evening.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the shooting occurred outside the Conoco station at 11889 E. Colfax Ave. at 6:15 p.m.

A man and a woman were shot. They self-transported to the hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

The suspect may be driving an older, gold SUV. Police said they do not have a description of the suspect.

“Events that lead up to the shooting and motive are still unknown and under investigation,” APD said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Aurora police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous.